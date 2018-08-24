Here’s a handful ofgood news items …

The stream of “Good News” submissions has slowed, but that’s expected to change once schools get in session on Monday.

Over the past week, there were a few items contributed that deserve mention.

Those include:

— Relay For Life of the Scotland County Area held its annual Survivor Banquet on Thursday at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church to recognize local cancer survivors. Kudos are offered to all of those who organized and volunteered during the event.

— Colin McArthur, owner of General McArthur’s restaurant and a 15-year cancer survivor, donated all of the food for the Survivor Banquet.

— A family gathering “filled with love” was held on Saturday, Aug. 18, at Market Park. According to Calvin McIntyre, there was preaching, singing, lots of food, games and prizes. There were 110 in attendance.

— Daniel Locklear of Wagram returns home Saturday after spending time in Montana with the North Carolina Forestry Service fighting the numerous wildfires.

— Arlinda Hunt, 5, of Maxton caught her first fish on Wednesday, a 2-pound bass, at a private lack in Scotland County.

