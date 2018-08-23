Local cancer survivor enjoys serving others

LAURINBURG — After overcoming the odds, a local cancer survivor is feeding others as a way to give back to the community.

At Thursday night’s Relay For Life Cancer Survivors banquet, the General McArthur’s restaurant donated, prepared and served the food. The annual banquet is held in honor of cancer survivors, during which there was entertainment and survivor T-shirts distributed.

“I just believe in giving — I just believe you get more back than you ever give,” Colin McArthur, owner of General McArthur’s, said, adding that he remembers volunteering when Relay For Life first came to Scotland County all the way up to now.

The General McArthur team prepared food for 375 people this time, but the owner says it varies from 350 to 400 depending on how many people attend that year.

McArthur also volunteers at Scotland County Hospice, where he visits patients.

“I just want to put more effort into trying to get some kind of cure for any kind of cancer,” McArthur said.

McArthur was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2003. He had surgery to remove it and recalls his friends and family pitching in to care and pray for him. He was cleared as cancer free in 2017, making him a 15-year survivor.

“I think its 10 years when you can stop getting the tests, but I still go get my check ups every year because you never know,” he said.

McArthur is grateful to be cancer free and he pins his survival on friends, family and faith.

”Faith is the biggest thing … I do believe that you can heal quicker if you have faith, they say that if you have people praying for you and caring for you, you do better.” McArthur adds.

He says that his experience and losing his mother at an early age to cancer is what inspires him to keep giving.

“We are very thankful that all these years he is very generous,” said Carol Thomas, a Relay For Life co-chair. “We don’t have to worry (about providing food).”

“He is always willing to be there with his crew, donate his food, his time, and help prepare the plates and supporting the cause,” ahe added.

The 2018 Scotland County Area Relay For Life event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 8, at Scotland High School’s Pate Stadium from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The festivities will begin with the opening ceremony and survivor lap at 10 am.

What is Relay For Life?

Relay For Life is a team fundraising cancer walk event where team members take turns walking around a track or designated path. Each event is six to 24 hours in length and each team is required to have a member on the track at all times to signify that cancer never sleeps.

Each team sets up a themed campsite at the event and continues their fundraising efforts by collecting donations for food, goods, games, and activities. This money will count towards their overall team fundraising goal.

