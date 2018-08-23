School supplies, hot dogs available for area students

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks & Recreation and the Laurel Hill Community Center are teaming up to get students the supplies they need for the new school year.

The giveaway is set for Friday starting at noon and, according to Parks & Rec Director Brian Graham, there is no specific end time. The event will be held at the Community Center.

“It’s first come, first serve,” he said. There will also be free hot dogs along with the school supplies.

“We’re always excited to make any type of impact … to benefit the community,” Graham said.

The idea was the brainchild of Community Center Supervisor Michael Alford.

For the event, Parks & Recreation will be donating items but are also asking for help in the community. Graham said they’re looking for basic school supplies such as No. 2 pencils, loose-leaf paper, one-inch binders, and any other items students might use on a daily basis in school.

“We’re not going to say no to any school supplies,” Graham said. “We’re hoping for a good turnout and we’re encouraging businesses, nonprofits, individuals, and anyone else in the community to donate. We’re looking forward to helping out some of the kids in the county.”

Donations will be accepted until 11 a.m. Friday.

Parks & Recreation volunteers also are planning to have several events happening after school begins.

The fall movie series will kick off with two September movies. On Saturday, Sept. 15, will be the sports classic, “Remember the Titans,” starring Denzel Washington. Then the recent Marvel blockbuster, “Black Panther,” will be shown on Saturday, Sept. 29.

There will also be some programs with Colour Me Creatif Pottery studio starting, as well as a family game night. More details about those two programs will be announced later.

For Friday’s giveaway, donated items should be dropped off at Scotland Place, the Wagram Recreation Center, or the Laurel Hill Community Center.