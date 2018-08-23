South Carolina man assaulted in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — A Bennettsville, S.C., man was assaulted with a baseball bat early Thursday morning in Laurinburg.

Tirrel Brown, 25, called the Laurinburg Police Department after 1 a.m. from a residence on Pine Street, according to Laurinburg Police Chief Terry Chavis. Upon arrival, police spoke to the victim who had a knot on his forehead that was bleeding.

The victim told police he went to visit a friend on Hammond Drive. When the friend didn’t answer the door, he went back to his car. Brown said he was then attacked by an unknown black male who reportedly hit him in the forehead with a baseball bat.

Brown explained he took off running and left his car on Hammond Drive. The police investigated and found the car, which was a rental from Enterprise, with the back window broken.

Officers knocked on the door of the friend’s residence several times but no one answered. Brown was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.