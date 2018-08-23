First-ever Raise the Roof Festival set for Sept. 22

LAURINBURG — Scotland County’s month-long series of fall festivals will kick off Sept. 22 with the first-ever “Raise the Roof Festival,” an effort by the Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County as part of the organization’s new Roof Repair Ministry.

The day-long festival will be held at Jerry’s Deli starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until 5 p.m.

“The Roof Repair Ministry is something I have wanted to start since I arrived here in January 2016,” said Chris Carpenter, executive director of the local Habitat for Humanity. “The Ministry allows us to provide a new roof or roof repair to a homeowner who has a need and can’t fulfill that need on their own.”

He added that the Ministry will focus on the elderly and disabled, but will not be exclusive to just those two groups. However, those groups are first priority.

This year alone, the group is hoping to take on five or six roof projects in the county and has a goal of $15,000 to cover costs.

“We will do more if we raise more (and) that’s where the Raise the Roof Festival comes in, Carpenter said. “Sponsors will be the key to our success.

“Non-profits use the word sponsors a lot, but I like to refer to them as ‘partners,’” he added. “They are partnering with us to provide us the ability to do this ministry.”

Currently, Jerry Riggins and Jerry’s Deli is the primary sponsor for the festival, but others are being sought. Partnership levels are:

— Legacy Builder ($500). This will get your name on the back of the festival shirt, on the banner, and recognition on stage throughout the day.

— Dream Builder ($250). This will get your name on the back of the festival shirt and the banner.

— Hope Builder ($100). This will get your name on the back of the festival shirt.

Additional tax-deductible donations are also welcome.

“Partners are not just businesses,” Carpenter explained. “We encourage, individuals, churches, and other organizations to become partners through this festival.”

He said that doing this kind of repairs have been some of the most touching projects he has been part of in the nine-plus years of working at Habitat.

“My favorite one was an elderly lady who ran to multiple places in her home with pots every time it rained,” Carpenter said. “We put a new roof on her home and painted it with the help of the local Presbyterian church. She called me the next time it rained hard (and) told me she grabbed a pot and ran to the worst spot she had a leak. When she got there, she remembered she never had to do it again and started to cry.

“Situations like this are why we do what we do and why people give to support us,” he added.

The Raise the Roof Festival will include a 5K run/walk race to kick the day off, with a runner-friendly course for all ages; plenty of live music from noon to 5 p.m., food vendors throughout the day and a Kids’ Zone sponsored by Scotland Health Care System. There will also be a motorcycle ride to Cox Harley Davidson in Moore County in the afternoon.

Entry into the festival will be free of charge.

Cost for the 5K event, up until Sept. 1, will be $20 for adults and $15 for students with a valid school ID. After Sept. 1, the cost will increase to $30 and $20. The 5K race registration page can be found online at raisetheroof5k.racewire.com.

Cost for the motorcycle ride will be $20 for singles and $30 for adults.

About the roofing program

The qualifications for the program are:

1. You must own the home and it be your primary residence. This means the applicant or applicants must own it and occupy it. The Ministry can’t do homes that are rented or owned by multiple people not living in the home.

2. There must be a need. That is what the mission of Habitat focuses on. The need for safe, decent and affordable housing.

3. You must be able to show there is a financial situation that allows you to not be able to do the roof repair or get a new roof on your own.

“There will be an application process and we will announce when we will start taking applications in the fall,” Carpenter said. “Beyond the application process, a need for repair will be determined by a licensed contractor and the director of Habitat for Humanity.

“We know we will not be able to do every home in need of repair and we have the hard task of only being able to select the worst ones that meet the qualifications listed above,” he added. “It always comes down to money (and) Scotland County has proven to me they are one of those communities.”

For information, call Carpenter at 910-276-3337.

Sponsors continue to be sought