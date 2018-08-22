Deadline looms for RichmondCC’s Outstanding Alumni Award nominations

HAMLET – The deadline is nearing for nominations for Richmond Community College’s Outstanding Alumni Award. The deadline is Friday, Aug. 31, to nominate a RichmondCC graduate who deserves to be recognized for his or her outstanding achievements.

Nomination forms must be completed online at www.richmondcc.edu/alumniaward.

In order to be nominated for the award, a person must have earned a diploma or associate degree from RichmondCC and must have significant community service, leadership and/or professional accomplishments. The nominee must also have supported RichmondCC in some manner.

Current faculty and staff of RichmondCC are not eligible to receive this award.

“We have many great alumni of this College who have had a positive and influential impact on our community and beyond, and this award is one way we can recognize the great things our graduates are doing and achieving,” said Dr. Hal Shuler, Associate Vice President of Development.

The Outstanding Alumni Award winner will be announced at the College’s Convocation on Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. at the Cole Auditorium. Nominees must attend the ceremony.

For more information about the Outstanding Alumni Award, please contact Shuler at 910-410-1807 or [email protected]