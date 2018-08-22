Man, woman assaulted during home invasion

LAURINBURG — The police department here is investigating an armed robbery and assault that happened early Wednesday morning on Wagram Street.

According to Laurinburg Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis, around 2:20 a.m. a male resident was sitting on the front porch of the residence when four masked black males approached him. The man said two of the men pushed him to the ground and put a gun to his head, while the other two males went into the residence.

Inside the residence, a woman and three children all under the age of 6 were confronted. The female was laying in bed with one of the children when the masked men came into the room and one of the men told her not to look at them and hit her on the head with a gun.

The other male lifted up the mattress the victim was sitting on to search underneath it, then struck the woman on the head and in the face with the gun.

When the two men left the room, the victim locked the door and ran into another room where the other two children were. None of the children were harmed and the woman called 911 while hiding behind a mattress.

The male victim outside said that, when the two men came out from the residence, the four took off on foot in an unknown direction. Nothing was listed as stolen during the incident.

The victims could only give minimal identification of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident of the four suspects involved is urged to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. All information given will be kept anonymous.