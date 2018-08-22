Juveniles charged after church break-in

LAURINBURG — Two Laurel Hill juveniles were found to be responsible for the break-in and damages at Christ the Cornerstone Academy on Aug. 9.

The two boys, ages 12 and 11, reportedly broke into the Stewartsville Baptist Church on McColl Road and set off two fire extinguishers in a classroom.

The fire extinguishers were later located in the woods behind the church.

The two boys were charged with breaking and entering as well as vandalism. They were each given juvenile petitions and are awaiting a court date.