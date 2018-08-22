Rehabilitation center will hold pancake fundraiser for Relay For Life

LAURINBURG — Scottish Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Center wants people to “enjoy a short stack for a tall cause.”

The center is cooking up its fourth annual “All You Can Eat” pancake breakfast fundraiser on Saturday from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Tickets are $6, but children under 3 can eat free. To purchase tickets, stop by the facility at 620 Johns Road in Laurinburg, or call 910-361-4000.

The Centers’ dietary department, Culinary Services Group, is donating the pancakes and all of the money raised will go to Relay for Life. Director of Social Services Ashley Coble says the cause is a worthwhile one.

“I’ve been here for eight years (and) we have always had one (Relay For Life team) every year,” Coble adds.

She says that, throughout the year, they also hold internal fundraisers with the staff like hot dog sales, potato salad sales and T-shirt sales. That money goes to Relay For Life as well.

“We love being involved with the community,” Coble said. “Its near and dear to our heart to help people.”

Coble says the center’s Relay For Life team will also be seen on the track for the main occasion.

The 2018 Scotland County Area Relay For Life event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 8, at Scotland High School’s Pate Stadium from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The festivities will begin with the opening ceremony and survivor lap at 10 a.m.

The goal this year is to raise $200,000.

