Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hall Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons broke into her car and took a wallet. There were no signs of forced entry.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Charlotte Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had broken into the trunk of her vehicle and stole rims valued at $600.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had broken into their car and stole a GPS and battery charger valued at $220.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carver Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had entered the residence through the bedroom window. A 55-inch TV valued at $1,500 was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Honey Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had broken into his vehicle. The suspect took six car speakers, a car radio, and a speaker box totaling $800.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McDougald Avenue reported to the police department on Monday that she noticed someone had broken into her car because items were scattered throughout it. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had broken into the residence and stole two bottles of moonshine and a camera totaling $250.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of McBride Avenue reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had stolen her Honda Accord. Another officer saw the vehicle and pursuit it. The driver pulled into a driveway on Wilmington Street before taking off on foot. The suspect was unable to be located. After not being able to contact the victim the car was towed from the location.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McFarland Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that his four-door Chevy Tahoe was taken valued at $5,000.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Carver Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had broken the rear window of their vehicle by throwing a rock through it.

LAURINBURG — A Bennettsville resident reported to the police department on Sunday that while his car was parked on Grant Street unknown persons had keyed it causing $600 of damage.

Fraud

LAURINBURG —The Holiday Inn on Plaza Drive reported to the police department on Monday that someone had used a fraudulent credit card while checking in. The card belonged to a resident in Raleigh and the name of the man who used the card to check in did not match. Police arrested Stephon McEachin, 29, of Washington Street. He was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, identity theft, financial card theft, and defrauding an innkeeper. McEachin was given a $15,000 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_annacrime-14.jpg