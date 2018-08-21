Shannon man arrested for assault

Strickland Strickland

LAURINBURG — Police responded to a call about a possible gunshot that ended up with an arrest for domestic assault on Monday night.

Laurinburg police officers were called to Biggs Street for a disturbance call and possible gunshot. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with a Todd Strickland, 34, and a 27-year-old female in the apartment.

The female told officers that Strickland had assaulted her and officers noticed injuries to her. Police arrested Strickland and booked him.

Strickland, who lives in Shannon, was charged with domestic assault on a female and wasn’t given a bond.

Strickland https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_STRICKLAND-TODD-RICHARD-08-06-1984.jpg Strickland