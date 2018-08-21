Laurinburg man arrested for sexual assault

Waters Waters

LAURINBURG — The police department here responded to a sexual assualt call on Sunday which lead to the arrest of one local man.

The 35-year-old victim was staying at a residence on Lila Drive and told police that she went to sleep and was awakened by a male performing a sexual act on her, according to Laurinburg Police Capt. Chris Young.

After an investigation police arrested Dukborias Waters, 47, of Port Street. Waters was charged with second-degree sexual offense and given a $50,000 bond.

Waters https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_WATERS-DUKBORIAS.jpg Waters