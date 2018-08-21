Lawmen say Narcan

saved two lives

LUMBERTON — First responders armed with a drug to counteract symptoms of an opioid overdose recently saved the lives of two Fayetteville women found unconscious, according to a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Ashley Tew, 25, and Katherine Bridgeman, 54, both of Fayetteville, were found unresponsive in the front seat of a sedan in Lumber Bridge on Wednesday, Aug. 15.

So far they have not been charged with any crimes. Their condition was unknown Monday afternoon.

About 62 agencies across the state are administrating Narcan.

***

Clothing manufacturer

may bring 300 jobs

FAYETTEVILLE — An as yet unnamed, U.S. clothing manufacturer will bring a cut-and-sew factory to the Southeast and have it operating in less than a year, and the Fayetteville area is on the short list of finalists the company is considering for the plant.

More than 300 jobs would be established by the company.

An online survey for potential workers to fill out and show they are interested has been established at jobsfayetteville.com. The survey also allows potential workers to submit their contact information to be notified should the jobs become available.

The deadline to complete the survey is 5 p.m. on Friday.

***

Feral kitten tests

positive for rabies

HOPE MILLS — The first confirmed case of rabies in Cumberland County this year comes from a feral kitten.

An injured stray kitten was found in a church parking lot along Legion Road in Hope Mills. About 30 days later, the kitten started behaving erratically, and the family who rescued it sought veterinary care.

The state public health lab in Raleigh confirmed Tuesday that the animal had rabies. Seven people have been exposed to the rabid kitten, including the doctor who was caring for the animal.

***

‘Womanless Pageant’

benefits Habitat

ROCKINGHAM — A “Womanless Pageant” at Liberty Place in downto0wn Rockingham on Saturday raised money for the next Habitat For Humanity build scheduled to begin Sept. 6 in the Briarwood subdivision in Hamlet.

The participants included Matt Harrelson, Jonathan Pope and Ellis Pittman (who will be the recipient of the new home).

Anyone who would like to participate in the upcoming Women Build, contact the Aberdeen affiliate office at 910-295-1934 or the Rockingham Habitat ReStore at 910-817-9526.

From AP and staff reports.