Wind splits, fells old tree in town

LAURINBURG — Deeply rooted is the tagline that appears on all wayfinding signs found in Laurinburg to signify the “Tree City” status currently held, but those trees could cause damage to the area.

On Wednesday night, one of the large trees in front of First Capital Bank on Laurinburg’s Main Street split and fell into the parking lot, blocking the exit from the bank.

The reason for the tree falling was likely due to high winds in the area Wednesday night and, since the trees are old and hollow, those circumstances collided to bring a portion of the tree down.

Late on Thursday morning and into the afternoon, a crew from Tree Man Ran’s Tree Removal was out cutting and clearing up the fallen limbs.

Main Street ended up being shut down for a good portion of the day as the company removed and cut limbs from the tree. Besides the tree that fell in front of the bank, the crew was also going to be working on Caledonia Road where another tree had fallen.

Since the company began contract work with the city earlier this year, they’ve taken about 30 trees down that have been considered to be “danger trees” by the city. Danger trees are just trees that are bad and need to be taken down before they fall or that have limbs that are a danger to residents or motorists.

The city itself has an inventory of all the trees in the right-of-ways that are owned by the city. Each tree is marked with the kind of tree and estimated age of the tree, and are logged on GIS.

According to City Manager Charles Nichols, if a resident sees a tree that looks likes it’s sick or needs maintenance, they can call the city to have them come out and look at it.

Trees getting sick and dying isn’t unusual this time of year due to the dry, hot climate. The droughts of this time of year can be especially harmful as root damage can happen below the surface, according to the Tree Care Industry Association, along with the sudden thunderstorms. A drought can also bring on “opportunistic” pests who invade the tree and lay eggs.

Anyone who notices a tree that’s damaged or sick should contact the city, but if the tree is on personal property it will be the owners responsibility to handle getting rid of that tree.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

