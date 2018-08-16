NAACP to give away school supplies Saturday

LAURINBURG — The local chapter of the NAACP is bringing back its annual “Back to School, Stay in School” event at Scotland High School gym on Saturday, from 10 a.m to noon. Students will get school supplies and food that will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.

In an effort to make sure students are prepared for classes from the first day of school, the NAACP hopes to serve students by supplying backpacks, as well as other items such as notebooks, pencils, folders, paper, and erasers.

Between 700 and 800 students visited last year’s event and were able to get the supplies they needed for the 2017-18 year.

NAACP Vice President Tony Spaulding hopes the same amount of students or more are at this year’s event.

“There are families and children in our community who don’t have the supplies or the funds to get the supplies,” Spaulding said. “It’s also a wonderful way to give back to the community.”

The goal of the event is to raise around $5,000 because that was about the amount raised last year. Spaulding hopes that the goal will be met, especially with the new rule that requires all students to have clear backpacks for the upcoming school year.

The event started in 2000 with then Scotland County NAACP President Garland Pierce. The one thing for this year’s event that Pierce is hoping for is having the community come out and support the students. He believes that having the community come out and show their support will help the youth understand that there is an entire community supporting them and wanting them to have great academic success.

The event is welcoming volunteers to come help give out the supplies to the kids.

Those wishing to donate can send it to P.O. Box 545 in Laurinburg or monetary donations are being accepted through PayPal account [email protected] For information, contact the NAACP at 910-277-8890.