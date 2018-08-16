Felon accused of stealing firearms

LUMBERTON — A Pembroke man has been charged with stealing a firearm and possessing it as a felon, according to court documents.

Evan Kelly Sanderson, 36, was arrested Tuesday by Robeson County sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony larceny of a firearm and felony possession of a firearm by a felon, court records show. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.

Sanderson on May 31 stole a shotgun and a .22-caliber Speedmaster Remington rifle from John Cummings, according to court documents.

Sanderson was convicted in Hoke County for felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to court records. He was sentenced on Aug. 30, 2011, to between 60 and 81 months in prison.

Sanderson made his first court appearance on Wednesday and is due back in court on Aug. 29.

