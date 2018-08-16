Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Salley McNair Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday that unknown persons broke into the residence through a window. The suspect stole a 20-inch television and two DVD players valued at $160.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Biggs Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone broke into her car and took $10. There were no signs of forced entry to the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Wire Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday that unknown persons had entered the residence and stole several items. The items included Xanax pills and a .22-caliber rifle totaling $250.

LAURINBURG — Two residents of James Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that a car had been broken into and items were taken from it and another vehicle. The window to a car was at the residence was broken and credit cards, two pairs of sunglasses and two fire arms totaling $930 while a battery charger was taken from a truck valued at $150.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Younglove Construction LLC reported to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday that someone had entered the construction site on Pell Drive and stole several items. The items taken include seven 100-foot drop cords, a dolly cart and a 50-gallon toolbox totaling $890.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Airbase Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday that a 16-foot trailer containing several items was broken into and items taken. The items included a kayak and six canoes valued at $5,000.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Covington Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had stolen a Troy-Bilt lawn mower off her front porch valued at $550.

Warrants

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Police made a traffic stop on Wednesday night on Wagram Street near Produce Market Road. The driver, 24-year-old Antonio Evans of Corona Avenue, was told several times to stay in the vehicle while his license was being checked. However, Evans excited the vehicle and took off running. The officer lost sight of Evans and a warrant was placed for his arrest for resist, delay, obstruct and driving while license revoked. He is still being sought.

