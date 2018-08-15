Painting rocks at the library

LAURINBURG — They say you can’t squeeze water from a stone, but as children of all ages found out on Wednesday at the Scotland County Memorial Library, you can slather it with colorful paint.

Bryanna McMillan and Myra Stone of #LoveRocksUs brought a box of various-shaped rocks, a wide variety of paints and plenty of brushes for an hour-long session that allowed the public to paint a rock of their choice with just about any design they could imagine.

“We’re letting the children and parents show emotion in how they paint their rocks,” McMillian said. “These rocks can be given to a teacher or a friend or just kept to brighten their day.”

It was the second rock-painting project at the library, and may become a regular thing.

“We’re hoping to do this monthly here,” Stone said. “So far we’ve seen a good crowd come out.”

On Wednesday, about 25 people came to beautify rocks. Most of the girls chose pink paint, while many of the boys latched onto blue and others used both — but they all shared in the fun.

Once the rocks were painted, they were put outside in the sun to dry before they were clear-coated to protect the individual designs.

