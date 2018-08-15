Girl Scouts adds new cookie

Girl Scouts Cookie season 2019 is closer than most think, and the upcoming sales of those well-known sweets is stirring withthe announcement of a new cookie.

Caramel.

Chocolate chips.

Girl Scout cookies.

What could be bad?

Officials with Girl Scouts of North Carolina Coastal Pines and Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. said the addition to the lineup will offer a gluten-free choice as well as push the girls to learn entrepreneurial and essential life skills.

The new sweet treat is expected to bring in more bucks for the local troop in Laurinburg.

Troop Leader/Media and Cookie Coordinator for Scotland County Kathy McCallum said that gluten-free cookies are normally not the major sales for the local troops, averaging the sales of “four cases per troop through that two- to three-month season.”

“One year they were’nt so hot but the gluten free (cookie) … its gotten better each year,” McCallum said.

She added that her Troop 1723 will be selling the new cookie locally and resideents can expect to see them around the second week of January.

Like other similar consumer products, gluten-free cookies may be priced higher than other Girl Scout Cookies, reflecting the cost of production. Girl Scouts of North Carolina Coastal Pines will offer the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie, which joins classics like the Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, and Shortbread varieties.

These new cookie sales will affect the girls who sell in the area, gaining more confidence and badges like Super Seller for selling more than 500 boxes. McCallum said “the girls take pride in the badges.”

GS-USA also announced 30 new badges the girls can earn but also address some of society’s most pressing needs, such as cyber security, environmental advocacy, mechanical engineering, robotics, computer science, and space exploration.

“Girl entrepreneurs learn valuable interpersonal and business skills via the cookie program that help them become successful in their future careers, no matter what path they choose,” GS-USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo said.

Girl Scouts of– North Carolina Coastal Pines is the largest girl-led leadership development program in central and eastern North Carolina, reaching more than 26,000 girls and 9,000 adult volunteers across 41 central and eastern North Carolina counties.

Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. are 2.6 million strong—1.8 million girls and 800,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) to change the world.

The organization’s main focus is to set the girls up for success and to take action for better world, all the while making it a sweeter, chocolatier, yummier one too.

