Recipe-mishap that turned out decent

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange My recipe-mishap created this dish which turned out to be pretty delcious in my opinion. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange My recipe-mishap created this dish which turned out to be pretty delcious in my opinion.

Remember how I’m always saying I never measure anything and just hope for the best? Yeah, that kind of messed up my recipe this week, but what it ended up creating was still delicious.

So I decided to try out a “lemon chicken” recipe that was Asian inspired with some rice. Well, mine ended up being lemon-and-too-much-soy-sauce-chicken, but it was still pretty good. I actually had some leftover sauce and I’m going to be putting it on some salmon and seeing how that goes.

Honestly, I probably created just another form of an Asian sticky-ish sauce that I don’t have a real name for, and it probably exists somewhere that I’m sure I could find — but I don’t feel like it.

I also cut a lot of corners with this recipe because I was being lazy … very lazy. I typically buy the ready to cook straight out of said freezer chicken tenderloins from Sam’s Club, so when I realized I should have probably laid them out to bread them I decided to skip that because I didn’t want to wait and how bad would that mess it up?

Another thing I did w,as on the recipe I read “red wine vinegar” and it was “rice wine vinegar,” so I just used it and hoped for the best. Because it was only a tablespoon, how bad could that change the flavor?

The one thing I did great on was the rice. I didn’t cook typical white rice to go along with my chicken, I cooked basmati rice because I really enjoy the texture of it and on top of it, it’s super easy to cook. For extra flavor, instead of cooking it in the complete water, I follow the instructions but do half chicken broth and half water. Trust me it gives great flavor. I also added a little bit of garlic, lemon juice, and soy sauce to the mix once it was cooked. Honestly, I was eating it out of the pot while my chicken finished cooking.

All-in-all I’d probably make this again because I enjoyed it, but I also love soy sauce so that might be why. But also because the longest part about the recipe is cooking the chicken so it’s going to take you probably 30 minutes and about 20 of that you just have to make sure your chicken doesn’t over-cook.

Like I said, I literally just kind of dumped the ingredients in on this one so I really did just hope for the best on giving instructions, with a little less soy sauce so maybe you’ll be able to taste the lemon or honey more than I did.

What you’ll need …

4 pieces of chicken tenderloins

1/4 of a cup of soy sauce

1/3 of a cup of honey

1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar

5 tablespoons of lemon juice

2 cloves of garlic

1 teaspoon of sesame oil

1 tablespoon of corn starch

1 teaspoon of Sriracha hot sauce

Instructions …

Set oven to 375 and cook your chicken for about 30 minutes. While the chicken is cooking make your rice and sauce.

For the sauce combine all the other ingredients into a pan and mix together. Bring the sauce to a boil then let simmer until the chicken is done.

If the sauce doesn’t thicken up use some more cornstarch or if its too thick add a teaspoon or so of water until you get the constancy you want.

Once the chicken is done you can either leave as is or cut into cubes then place in the sauce. Coat the chicken and then let sit for a minute or so.

Serve with your rice or whichever side you chose to go with and enjoy.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at 910-506-3171 or [email protected]