Tester joins the Exchange newsroom

LAURINBURG — Brandon Tester, a seasoned sports reporter, joined The Laurinburg Exchange newsroom this week.

Tester takes over for Amber Hatten-Staley, who, after two years as sports editor, moved on to become an English teacher at Scotland High.

“I am excited to be joining The Laurinburg Exchange staff,” he said. “This newspaper’s sports section will continue to improve in order to properly serve the community, and I’m excited to be a part of that development.”

W. Curt Vincent, editor of the newspaper, is thrilled to have Tester joining the ranks.

“When it became a possibility for Brandon to join us, I couldn’t have been more pleased,” Vincent said. “He brings a lot of enthusiasm and, experience, and I’m looking for our sports section to get even better under his leadership.”

Tester’s passion for sports has grown exponentially, as he appreciates community involvement in sports.

“It’s no secret that some of the best athletes and coaches in the state are in Scotland County,” he said. “The rich heritage of Scotland athletics and the undying support of the community are unmatched.”

Tester is originally from Oregon and was excited to make the move to the Tar Heel State for college.

“I grew up in the city of Portland, which has a population of around 600,000,” he explained. “It was a big change when I moved to Robeson County in 2014 to attend The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, but I’m glad I made that decision.”

His experience starts with writing for the college newspaper, The Pine Needle, where Tester worked his way up the ranks to head editor. His last semester was spent working part-time for The Robesonian in Lumberton.

Tester graduated from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke with a degree in journalism. He then became a full-time reporter for The Robesonian in January and shifted to the sports desk at the end of February.

Tester will be a regular visitor at local games soon, something he looks forward to.

“There are many stories that are waiting to be told by individuals on the field, in the stands and in the press box,” he said.

