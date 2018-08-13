Fight leads to two arrests

German German Patterson Patterson

LAURINBURG — Two people were arrested Sunday after a fight at Brothers in the Hood grocery store.

Laurinburg police were called to the store, located on Aberdeen Road, about a fight in progress, according to Police Capt. Chris Young.

Upon their arrival, officers spoke with 27-year-old Billy German and 25-year-old DeAndria Patterson, both of Beta Street, each of whom had suffered injuries.

They both ended up being arrested and charged with domestic assault.

Neither were assigned a bond.

