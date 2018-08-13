Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Church Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone had broken into the storage unit on the property and took several items. The items stolen were a Troy Bilt pressure-washer and edger valued at $350.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Birchwood Circle reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons broke into a storage building he owned on Ashley Drive. He told police someone had entered the storage building and appeared to be living there. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Pine Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had broken into her residence and stole a 62-inch TV, a 32-inch TV, a Citizen watch with diamonds totaling $1,760 and $200 in coins. There was $300 damage to the door.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Charlotte Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had attempted to break into the apartment by kicking in the door, creating $150 in damage. There was nothing reported missing.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Ashley Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had entered her apartment and removed at 42-inch TV valued at $400 and caused $50 in damage to a window.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bennettsville reported to the police department on Friday that someone had stolen the South Carolina registration plate off their car while at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Saturday that a .40-caliber Glock semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine was stolen out of his car. There were no signs of forced entry or damage.

Robbery

LAUREL HILL — The Cruz ‘N Mart of Andrew Jackson Highway reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that a suspect entered the store wearing a mask and stole $3,218 from the cash register.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurel Hill reported to the police department on Saturday that she was in the McDonald’s parking lot around 1 a.m. on her tablet. She was approached by a woman asking for money and, when she responded that she had no money, the woman took the tablet and left in a white compact car.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bayshore Drive, Red Springs, reported to the police department on Saturday that, when he came out of the Hampton Inn, he had two tires cut.

Assault

LAURINBURG — A resident of Fairmont Street reported to the police department on Saturday that he was drinking beer with a few people on his porch when one of them started arguing, pulled a gun and hit the victim with the gun, then proceeded to kick him. He also stole the victim’s wallet with $20 in it. Warrants were placed for Kwasi Russell Jr. for assault inflicting serious injury.

Shootings

LAURINBURG — A 17-year-old of Beta Street reported to the police department on Sunday that he was walking near Produce Market Road and McGirts Bridge Road when a vehicle pulled up and discharged a firearm at him, striking him in the hand. He was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released. The teenager did not cooperate with police.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the Magistrates Office on Sunday when a man said he was walking around Tucker Street and Biggs Street when a white Volvo traveling on Tucker Street discharged a firearm at him. He was unharmed. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Fredrick Thomas, 46, of Warren Avenue was arrested Saturday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

