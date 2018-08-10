Downtown comes alive with Jim Quick and Coastline

Jim Quick and Coastline finished off Laurinburg After Five’s summer concert series on Friday, attracting a huge crowd to hear the 17-time Entertainer of the Year from the Carolina Music Awards. A portion of Main Street in downtown Laurinburg was blocked off and filled with foot-tapping, hand-clapping and dancing fans of Laurinburg’s native son. He and his band didn’t disappoint, playing a mix of beach music, R&B and rock — including many oldies and a few songs off their new album, ‘Down South.’

W. Curt Vincent | Laurinburg Exchange