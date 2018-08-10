‘Good News’ brings several submissions this week

This week’s list of “Good News” submissions include the following …

— Erin Shelley, 25, of Laurel Hill is preparing to compete later this month in the World Championship Horse Show in Louisville, Ky. — often referred to as the World Series of saddlebred horses.” Shelley will be showing her horse Lacy, which she has raised from a baby and competes under the name of “Touch of Lace,” in the Ladies 5 Gated Mare Class.

— Laurinburg native John Goodwin was recently hired as the major gifts officer at Portland (Oregon) Art Museum. Goodwin, a Scotland High SCchool honors graduate, is also the owner of the circa 1893 Central Hotel in Laurinburg and plans to turn the two-story building into a downstairs restaurant and potential second-floor offices or art studios.

— Walter T. Jackson III has been appointed to a four-year term on the Richmond Community College’s Board of Trustees. Jackson is a career educator in the region with volunteer experience and civic club memberships.

— The town of Wagram this week hoisted up eight “welcome” banners in its downtown area on Main Street. Four of the blue-and-white banners simply state “Welcome” to passing motorists, while hte other four have the silhouette of a person paddling a canoe with the words “Town of Wagram” and “Home of the Lumber River.”

— The city of Laurinburg brought more than 2,500 visitors to the area last month for the Dixie Softball State Championships and sparked the influx of an estimated $750,000 into the local economy.