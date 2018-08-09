Break-in

EAST LAURINBURG — A resident of 10th Street reported to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday that unknown persons had broken into a vehicle on the residence and took several items. The items included a purse, several debit cards, a social secuirty card, drivers license and a medication bottle.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Charlotte Aircraft Corperation on Airport Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that someone had stolen several items and damaged an aircraft. The suspect took two flashlights and four flex cuffs valued at $320 and damagaed an aluminum sheet on the aircraft and 24 of the seat covers totaling $520.

GIBSON — A resident of Main Street reported to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday that her registration plate had been stolen from her vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Lumberton Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday that unknown persons had stolen a tablet from an unlocked office building valued at $150.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Broderick Aaron Harris, 25, of Stewartsville Cemetary Road was arrested Wednesday. He was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, larceny after the fact and possession of stolen property.

LAURINBURG — Stanley Webb, 50 of Gialbend Drive, Fayetteville, was given a criminal summons for communicating threats and simple assault.

