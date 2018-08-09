St. Andrews convocation open to the public

LAURINBURG — Convocation at St. Andrews University, a branch of Webber International University, will be an open event to celebrate the beginning of the academic year.

All new and returning students, faculty and staff will gather in Harris Courts in the Physical Education Building on Tuesday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m. for the traditional university start. This year St. Andrews invites the Laurinburg and Scotland County community to attend.

New students will be bagpiped from the academic side across the Causeway by Piper Major Bill Caudill (Class of ‘89) and met by faculty members at the Physical Education Building who will be robed for the occasion. This is the traditional way in which first-year students are escorted over and then four years later, they will march from the residential side to the academic side for graduation. They will be welcomed by student government members as they arrive at the Physical Education Building.

The procession of students and faculty will be led by University Marshal Dr. David Herr ‘91, assisted by Tom Wagge and student marshals.

During the service, Student Government President Eduardo Andrade will greet the new and returning students. A significant part of Convocation is the signing of the Community Honor Code that first-year students will complete, led by Loren Cornish, associate dean for academic affairs.

The convocation speaker is the St. Andrews University President Paul Baldasare Jr., a 1977 St. Andrews PC graduate and president since 2007. In 1997 following a law career, he returned to St. Andrews to serve as vice president for Institutional Advancement (1997-2006), chosen as president of St. Andrews in 2007 and continues in that office. His message is titled “Challenge, Change and Call.”

This the first year the university has changed from an orientation week opening to a first day of classes Convocation. Classes that day will be shortened to permit all students to attend at 11 a.m..

St. Andrews cordially invites the community to attend and support the university as they begin their 122nd year as a college.​