Wagram banners up

WAGRAM — Those driving through Wagram will notice something new on Main Street.

The eight blue-and-white banners are now up and on display, as of Wednesday. The banners were received in July and shown to the Wagram Town Board of Commissioners.

The banners have two different messages on them with four reading “Welcome” and the other four with the silhouette of a person paddling a canoe, and the words, “Town of Wagram Home of the Lumber River.”

The banners in total cost $1,800 and the commissioners had planned to get 10, but the original quote and what was budgeted had been for eight.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Wagram1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Wagram.jpg