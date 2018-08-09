Jackson joins RichmondCC’s Board of Trustees

HAMLET – Richmond Community College’s Board of Trustees welcomed on Tuesday a new member to the board while saying farewell to another.

Walter T. Jackson III was appointed to the board by Gov. Roy Cooper, filling the position of outgoing member Charles Brown, who served four years on the board.

“I am excited about this new educational venture and will use my vast experiences to support the mission and continue the accomplishments of this outstanding college,” Jackson said. “I look forward to offering my skills and support as a contributing member of the Board of Trustees, to enhancing the students’ educational opportunities, culture enrichment and workforce development in an effort to enrich students’ lives in Richmond and Scotland counties.”

Jackson brings to the Board a wealth of professional experiences as a classroom teacher, high school guidance counselor, assistant principal, principal, executive director for auxiliary services and associate superintendent for the public schools of Robeson County.

Jackson has provided leadership in various community organizations such as the Robeson County United Way and chair of the Scotland County Democratic Party. He is a past master for St. Luke Masonic Lodge-Scotland County and lay speaker for Galilee United Methodist Church, and he has been a baseball and soccer coach for Scotland County Parks & Recreation. His resume also includes a long list of other volunteer work in his community.

“We are excited to have Dr. Jackson on the Board of Trustees and the knowledge and expertise he will be bringing to the board,” Dale McInnis, RichmondCC president, said. “I look forward to working with a dedicated community servant like Dr. Jackson.”

Jackson spent his formative years attending the public schools of Scotland County before pursuing his college education. He graduated from North Carolina Central University with a bachelor’s degree in Music Education, Bowie State College with a master’s in Guidance and Counseling, the University of North Carolina-Pembroke with a degree in Administration, Winthrop University with an Educational Specialist degree and S.C. State University with a Doctorate of Education in Administration.

Jackson and his wife Harriet, who is also an educator, reside in Laurinburg. Their son, Walter T. Jackson IV, is a junior at Wake Forest University.

Members of the Board of Trustee serve a four-year term. The Board meets at noon the first Tuesday of August, October, December, February, April and June.

Wylie Bell is the director of marketing and communications for Richmond Community College.

