Scotland Health Care System announces enhanced security measure in Women’s Services Unit

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health Care System announced recently an extra security measure to keep all patients and staff safe in the Women’s Services Unit. All patients or visitors who want to gain admittance into the Women’s Services Unit will be required to provide valid identification before entry.

“Scotland Health Care System prides itself on protecting the well-being of our patients and staff” said Dave Salzlein, cice president of strategic analytics. “The highest priority our team has is patient safety. This enhancement is aligned with national standards to provide a safe and secure environment to protect all patients who have been admitted into the Women’s Services Unit.”

Not only has the Women’s Center recently received a huge face lift; a new infant security system has been installed. Cuddles® is an advanced infant security system that delivers a high level of security against infant abduction. Each newborn is distributed an identification tag. Alarms will sound if any infant gets close to an exit. There is also a monitor on the nursing unit that displays each infant’s location on the floor at all times.

“The birth of a new baby is a joyous occasion and it is our responsibility to be prepared to take the appropriate steps to ensure our patients and staff are safe at all times while in our care,” said SHCS CEO Greg Wood. “I am extremely proud of our team and their focus on patient and staff safety.”

For information about Scotland Health Care System, visit ScotlandHealth.org.