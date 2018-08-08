Laurinburg man arrested for DWI, resisting arrest

Pankey Pankey

LAURINBURG — After initially being called for a wellness check, police ended up arresting a Laurinburg man after he was found inebriated and combative.

Officers were called out Tuesday evening to Purcell Road near U.S. 401 on a suspicious vehicle and wellness check, as the the caller told police a man was slumped over at the wheel.

The officers made contact with the driver, identified as 63-year-old Ronnie Pankey of Pineview Drive, and detected a strong smell of alcohol.

According to the report, Pankey was given several sobriety tests and got charged with DWI. However, when officers tried to place handcuffs on him, Pankey refused to be arrested. Ultimately he was put in handcuffs and taken in.

Pankey was charged with driving while under the influence, resist, delay, obstruct and possession of an open container of alcohol. He was given a $1,500 bond.

