Traffic stop leads to arrest for stolen firearm

LAURINBURG — A traffic stop Tuesday afternoon resulted in the driver being arrested on numerous charges after officers found a stolen firearm.

The Laurinburg Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Tuskeegee and Alpha streets due to a traffic violation. The car was being driven by 30-year-old Lyndon Primus of Blakely Road and, while being searched, officers found a Smith & Wesson firearm, 25 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The firearm turned out to have been reported stolen from a residence in Lumberton.

Primus was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, aggravated possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and given a citation for not wearing a seat belt.

He was given a $7,500 bond.

