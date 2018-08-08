Police officers treated

after searching car

GREENVILLE (AP) – Four North Carolina police officers were taken to the hospital after searching a suspected drug trafficker’s car.

Greenville police told local news outlets that while the officers searched the car Monday, they became dizzy and experienced numbness and tingling in their hands. Police said the four were exposed to an unknown substance and were taken to a local hospital for treatment and released.

Police said 30-year-old Maurice Johnson of Greenville is charged with trafficking opium or heroin, maintaining a place for controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. Johnson was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, and it’s not known if he has an attorney.

A hazmat team from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation was to examine the car.

***

Police: Shooting

may be gang-related

HIGH POINT (AP) — Police in North Carolina say the slaying of a pregnant woman and her unborn child may be gang-related.

High Point Police Department Lt. Curtis Cheeks III tells The High Point Enterprise says the residence where 18-year-old Anastaista Ray and her brother were shot is associated with gang activity. Both were hospitalized.

Ray, who first responders say was seven- to eight-months pregnant, later died. Her brother was listed as stable early Tuesday.

***

University receives

huge donation

ASHEVILLE (AP) — A North Carolina university has received a $2.5 million donation designed to help students who have limited options for paying for college.

UNC-Asheville announced Tuesday that the estate of Sally Birge, an Asheville native and a successful real estate agent in California, made the donation.

The manager of her estate said it was Birge’s legacy to provide for those who couldn’t otherwise afford a college education.

***

Democrat resigns

from his position

RALEIGH (AP) — A North Carolina House member is stepping down three months before he faced re-election.

Democratic Rep. Ed Hanes of Winston-Salem submitted a news release announcing his resignation Tuesday with the House clerk’s office. Hanes was in his third term.

Hanes didn’t give a reason in the release for his departure.

***

Teachers get iPads

to help with literacy

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina public school reading teachers in early grades will benefit from new technology to help them better monitor student literacy strengths and weaknesses.

State schools Superintendent Mark Johnson says the Department of Public Instruction has provided iPads to every reading teacher in kindergarten through third grade, delivering them in time for the start of classes.

Johnson’s office says the devices cost $6 million, with funds coming from those previously unused from the state’s Read to Achieve program.