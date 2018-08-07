Correctional officer training will earn students college credits in Criminal Justice Program

HAMLET – North Carolina correctional officers can turn their training into college credits beginning this fall semester at Richmond Community College.

RichmondCC will award correctional officers who have successfully completed the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s Basic Correctional training college credits for three classes in the Criminal Justice Technology program.

“This is exciting news for people who are currently working in, or formerly worked in, corrections, who would like to further their education,” said RichmondCC Criminal Justice instructor Robin Smith. “Their training can earn them a total of nine college credits, which is a great jump start toward a college certificate, diploma or degree.”

RichmondCC will award college credits for CJC 141 Corrections, CJC 225 Crisis Intervention and CJC 233 Correctional Law to current or former correctional officers who have completed basic training and enroll in the Criminal Justice program.

The CJT – Corrections certificate requires 18 credits, so a correctional officer with the required training is halfway to this college certificate.

“By awarding college credits for training and skills already completed, we are saving our correctional officers time and money toward a college degree,” said Smith. “I hope many people will take advantage of this great opportunity to further their education and advance their earning potential.”

RichmondCC is now enrolling new students for Fall Semester 2018. Fall classes start Aug. 16. A free application for admission can be completed online at www.richmondcc.edu/admissions.

To learn more, contact Smith at 910-410-1866 or [email protected]