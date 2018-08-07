Break-in

LAUREL HILL— A resident of Peeles Chapel Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that unknown persons had broken into the residence on Sunday. The victim told the sheriff’s office that the suspect removed the window air-conditioning unit and crawled through the window. The suspect stole jewelry and a TV valued at $350.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Saymon Street reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that someone had broken into the residence. The suspect broke in by breaking the glass on the front door, causing around $200 of damage.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McGirts Bridge Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that unknown persons had broken into a building on the property and stole a go-cart valued at $200.

LAURINBURG — Allen’s Electric on North Main Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had broken the bay window at the front, causing $300 of damage. The suspect made no entry and nothing was reported missing from the property.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Taylor Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that her vehicle had been broken into and her purse was stolen. The purse contained a watch, Bible, debit and credit cards, and keys totaling around $522.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg Light and Water Department reported to the police department on Monday that someone had tried to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Desmond Johnson, 21, of Turnpike Road was given a criminal summons on Monday for larceny.

