Man charged with DWI … for 13th time

Ford Ford

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man has created a history of driving while intoxicated and getting his license revoked over the past 32 years. On Saturday, he added a new twist — driving on the wrong side of the road.

According to Laurinburg Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis, calls came in at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday about a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane of U.S. 401 over the bridge near Scotland High School.

Chavis said officers responded and tracked the car near the Scotland Inn, where it was still traveling south in the northbound lane. At that time, the driver did a U-turn and officers pulled the vehicle over.

Arrested was James Haver Ford, 68, who was immediately charged with driving while impaired, driving with license revoked, and driving in the wrong lane. He was released into the custody of a friend and his vehicle was seized by the police due to a prior DWI.

Chavis said Ford is hardly a newcomer to driving while intoxicated — saying police once pulled Ford over two in one night for DWI.

A check further into Ford’s arrest record shows he has been arrested 12 times for DWI since 1986, driving with license revoked nine times since 1986, and has been charged twice with habitual impaired driving, both in 1999.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

Ford https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_FORD-JAMES-HAVER-05-15-50-1-.jpg Ford