Wife reports husband to police for DWI

LAURINBURG — A call from a concerned spouse ended up with a husband getting arrested for a DWI.

The Laurinburg Police Department responded to a call on Saturday from a woman at Blues Farm Road, who told police that her husband was intoxicated and had left the residence in their vehicle. She gave a description of the vehicle and which way he had been headed.

The police were at the residence talking to the wife when the husband returned to the home. When the officers spoke to him, they observed a strong spell of alcohol, and he admitted to having four beers.

The husband, identified later as Charlie Locklear Jr., was given several tests for impairment. He was later taken to the office and given a breathalyzer test.

The 48-year-old was charged with driving while under the influence and released into the custody of his wife.

