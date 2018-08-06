Fences at two home vandalized with gang signs

LAURINBURG — Two homes on Washington Street were victims of a possible gang-related vandalism on Saturday, according to a report with the Laurinburg Police Department.

The fences of two homes were targeted for graffiti, according to the police report. Two separate calls and reports were made but the fences were similar.

According to Laurinburg Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis, the fences had been spray painted with gang signs. One of the fences suffered around $400 in damage from the graffiti while the other had around $300 in damage.

There are no suspects in the case.

Anyone with information about either of the fences should contact the Laurinburg Police Department.