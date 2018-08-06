Break-in

LAURINBURG — Jackson’s Diesel Service on Andrew Jackson Highway reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that someone had cut the fence and stole a vehicle tire valued at $100.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Fourth Street reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that her residence was broken into and the suspected threatened to kill her. There is a suspect in the case.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kinlaw Drive reported to the police department on Friday that her car was broken into and her purse was stolen. The purse contained the victim’s North Carolina license and credit card. There was $700 in damage to the windows of the car. The victim found out the credit card had also been used.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sanford Road reported to the police department on Friday that someone had broken into the residence by cutting the screen on the door. Several items were stolen including several items of women’s jewelry, several gold chains, power-tools, a socket set, assorted antique coins, and US currency totaling $9,000. The victims told police that several days before the incident neighbors reported seeing two young males in the area of the home.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McCormick Drive, Maxton, reported to the police department on Friday that his car was broken into at the Quality Inn on Jameson Inn Court. A pistol valued at $350 was stolen from the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blakely Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that her car was broken into and a handgun, a handgun magazine, and bullets were stolen totaling $231.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Stewartsville Road reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole a firearm from the glove compartment valued at $350.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cherry Street reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that unknown persons had forcibly removed the heat pump from outside the residence, valued at $1,500.

LAURINBURG — The owner of Shamrock Tires on North Main Street reported to the police department on Friday that he believed an employee had stolen a $3,000 ring from him. The ring was discovered to be pawned at Treasure City Pawn on South Main Street. There is a suspect in the case.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Oak Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons damaged her fence and stole a push mower valued at $300 from the backyard.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Covington Street reported to the police department on Sunday that a purple handgun valued at $259 was stolen from her closet.

LAURINBURG — Younglove Construction reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that someone had stolen items from the site on Pell Drive. Items included three Dewalt saws, two carpenter belts, two wrench set, a Colt impact drill, a drill-bit set, two drill sets a tool harness, and carpentry tools totaling $4,150.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — McPhatter Funeral Home on Malloy Avenue reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that a vehicle window was broken on the property.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Airbase Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that unknown persons damaged her vehicle. The vehicle sustained around $4,000 in damages, including broken windows.

Forgery

LAURINBURG — The BB&T at South Main Street reported to the police department on Friday that a forgery attempt had been made. The suspect told police that someone had signed the name of a Southern Pines resident and tried to deposit and cash the check. There is a suspect in the case.

Sexual Assault

LAURINBURG — The sheriff’s office responded to a call on Friday on Bronco Drive for a sexual assault call involving an 8-year-old female. There is a suspect in the case.

Assault

LAURINBURG — An inmate of the Scotland Correctional Institute was stabbed on Sunday by another inmate.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Ziheem McLean, 22, of Hurley Street was arrested Friday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Vickie Hester, 44, of Sophies Court was arrested Friday for simple assault. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Jeremy Locklear, 20, of Barnes Bridge Road was arrested Friday for felony second-degree burglary, felony larceny after the fact, and misdemeanor assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

GIBSON — John Phillip Pearson, 33, of Quick Street was arrested Friday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Charissa Goins, 26, of Taylor Road was arrested Saturday for assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present. She wasn’t given a bond.

WAGRAM — Dubois Wellington Bowers, 21, of Modest Road, Maxton, was arrested Saturday for a failure to appear order for arrest. He was given a $300 bond.

LAURINBURG — Teronte Parker, 28, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested Saturday for breaking and entering to terrorize and injury, communicating threats, cyberstalking, and domestic criminal trespassing. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — David Jerrell Ganus, 36, of Taylor Road was arrested Saturday for a warrant for arrest. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Alexis Brown, 31, of Brown Street was cited Saturday for having marijuana and having alcohol in the passenger seat.

LAUREL HILL — James Rierson, 35, of Marsh Road was given a criminal summons on Sunday for cyberstalking and injury to personal property.

MAXTON — Stephanie Lynn Strickland, 44, of Onie and Joe Road was arrested Sunday for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kenneth Leggett Jr., 53, of Yadkin Avenue was arrested Sunday for failure to appear. He was given a $20,000 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_annacrime-3.jpg