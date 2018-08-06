Pembrick joins Exchange newsroom

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Exchange reached all the way to Durham to bring a new staff writer to the newspaper.

On Monday, Jael Pembrick joined the Exchange’s newsroom, filling a position that has been vacant for the past five weeks.

“We’re excited to have Jael join us,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of the newspaper. “She stood out head and shoulders above others we spoke with during our search — with her enthusiasm, experience and knowledge of the region.”

Despite coming to Scotland County after serving as a youth leader and substitute teacher for Voyager Academy in Durham, Pembrick is a 2017 graduate from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in mass communications broadcasting.

Since graduating, Pembrick has served as a radio traffic producer/reporter for Curtis Media Group in Raleigh and served the anchor for the student-produced show Carolina News Today at UNCP. She also spent time as an intern for CBS in Raleigh.

“Growing up in a small town and graduating from UNCP, I feel home,” Pembrick said. “Laurinburg is where you can get a quick bite up the street and enjoy the nature and people’s southern hospitality.

“I’m all about relating to people and seeing all sides of different beliefs, cultures, and backgrounds,” she added.

Those characteristics, and others, were evident from the start.

“Jael brings with her a real desire to learn the business from the grassroots level,” Vincent said. “And once she settles in, we think she will be a genuine asst to Scotland County.”

As a part of her beat with the Exchange, Pembrick will be covering the Scotland County Board of Commissioners, the Liaison Committee, Gibson Town Board and will soon take over the obituary responsibilities. But she will also be assigned human interest feature stories on a regular basis.

“I’m very proud to be joining the Exchange family and getting involved in the community,” she said. “Close knit, truthful and inspirational stories are what I live to write about.”

To reach Pembrick during regular business hours, call 910-506-3169.

