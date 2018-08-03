Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kingsdale Drive reported to the police department on Thursday that a car was stolen off the property. The car belonged to a resident of McColl Road, who left the vehicle at the location while out of town. The victim does not have any idea who stole his car and the incident is under investigation.

LAURINBURG —A resident of the Clinton Inn at U.S. 15/401 South reported to the police department on Thursday that his wallet was stolen from his room. The man told police that a young black male knocked on his door and asked to use his phone. The suspect stole the victim’s wallet that was on the chair and left. The wallet contained the victim’s debit card and North Carolina ID. The suspect used the debit card 16 times in Laurinburg, charging $451.27. The incident is under investigation.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Adriana Road in Maxton reported to the police department on Thursday that her son stole her debit card and made various charges in Laurinburg. The woman provided her bank statements with the unauthorized purchases, which totaled $158.08.

Cyberstalking

LAURINBURG —A Scotland Memorial Hospital employee reported to the police department on Thursday that a man had contacted her at work stating he had pictures of her, knew where she lived, as well as knowing everything about her. The man told the operator at the hospital he was working on the victim’s roof and asked to be transferred to her department. The man revealed his name during the phone call, which turned out to be a Robeson County man. The police department turned the investigation over to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

