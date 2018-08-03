Parks & Rec plans two giveaways

LAURINBURG — With the start of school now less than a month away, Scotland County Parks & Recreation is hosting some events to help students get the supplies they may need.

Two of the events hosted by Parks and Recreation include a morning bingo session and a back-to-school giveaway.

The biggest event is likely to be the giveaway, which will be held on Friday, Aug. 24, starting at noon at the Laurel Hill Community Center. According to Parks & Recreation Director Bryan Graham, the idea came from the community center’s supervisor Michael Alford.

“Alford thought this would be a great way to give back to the community and we agreed to make it a Parks & Recreation event and help out,” Graham said. “This is an opportunity to help out and relieve some of the financial burdens from families.”

For the event, Parks & Recreation will be donating items but are also asking for help in the community. Graham said they’re looking for basic school supplies such as No. 2 pencils, loose-leaf paper, one-inch binders, and any other items students might use on a daily basis in school.

“We’re not going to say no to any school supplies,” Graham said. “We’re hoping for a good turnout and we’re encouraging businesses, nonprofits, individuals, and anyone else in the community to donate. We’re looking forward to helping out some of the kids in the county.”

The event will also have hot dogs for those in attendance and there is no specific time on when the event will end — Graham said they will be there until all items are gone.

Bingo will beheld on Saturday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Wagram Recreation Center. The prizes for winning bingo cards are various school supplies.

The event is free for any students who are still in school.

While those are the only two events that Parks & Recreation have planned specifically for back-to-school, there are going to be several events happening after school kicks off.

The fall movie series will kick off with two September movies. On Sept. 15 will be the sports classic, “Remember the Titans,” starring Denzel Washington. The recent Marvel blockbuster, “Black Panther,” will be shown on Sept. 29.

There will also be some programs with Colour Me Creatif Pottery studio starting, as well as a family game night. More details about those two programs will be announced later.

To donate items you can drop them off at Scotland Place, the Wagram Recreation Center, or the Laurel Hill Community Center.

Newspaper still collecting

The Laurinburg Exchange continues to accept donations of clear backpacks and any school supplies at its office, located at 915 S. Main St. in Laurinburg. Items can be dropped off during regular business hours Monday through Friday.

The newspaper’s collection will continue through Tuesday, Aug. 21.

By Katelin Gandee Staff reporter

