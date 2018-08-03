Pilot Club of Laurinburg installs new officers

LAURINBURG — The Pilot Club of Laurinburg recently installed its new officers for the 2018-19 year.

Former North Carolina District Gov. Sarah Logan helped install the new officers back in July at the First Baptist Church fellowship hall. Several officers were unable to attend the installation due to attending the International Convention.

Officers include Amy Inniss as president and Betty Barrett as president-elect. Board members include Ann Steinbrink, Danny Russell, Linda Troutman, Sarah Logan, Sylvia Stewart, Leslie McLaughlin and Aliechia Post.

President-Elect Betty Barrett and Board members Leslie McLaughlin and Aliechia Post were unable to attend the installation because they were attending the International Convention in Nashville.

The club has included five North Carolina district governors including; Sylvia Stewart, Sarah Logan, Mary McBryde, Rebecca Brooks and Leslie McLaughlin.

The club has been involved in many civic projects which have benefited Scotland County. Some of the projects include college scholarships, an Alzheimer’s Support Group, and the Brain Minders program. The organization helped organize and found the Scottish Pilot Club and together they co-sponsor the Anchor Club at Scotland High School.

Pilot International was found in 1921 in Macon, Georgia, and the Pilot Club of Laurinburg was founded in 1969. The group will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in May of next year.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_pilot1.jpg