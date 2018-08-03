Teen Takeover in Wagram

Courtesy photo Scotland County Parks and Recreation had more than 60 teens, guardians and volunteers come out for the first ‘Friday Night Lights: Teen Takeover’ at the Wagram Recreation Center on Friday, July 27. Recreation Supervisor Kisha Williams said there is a second one being planned and they’re hoping for a larger turnout, since ‘the event is great to allow teens in Scotland County an opportunity to have a safe and fun event to attend on a Friday night.’ Those in attendance got to enjoy basketball, painting, Kona ice, and music presented by DJ Allmond Joy. Williams thanked the volunteers, staff, and Scotland County Sheriff’s Department for the help and support for the event.

