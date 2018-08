According to the National Weather Service, a strong thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Scotland County region until 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Doppler radar was tracking a storm near Bennettsville, S.C., moving northeast at 30 mph.

Wind gusts of up to 40 mph will be possible, along with heavy rain and flooding.

Locations expected to be impacted are Laurinburg, Rockingham, Raeford, Hamlet, Maxton and Wagram.