Community responds to call for good ‘stuff’

This week’s list of “Good News” submissions include the following:

— Joel Thomas “JT” Butler, 11, of Laurel Hill recently caught a 7-pound bass in a private pond while battling the rain to reel him in. JT is a rising sixth-grader at Spring Hill Middle School and his hobbies include robotics, fishing and antiquing. JT was using a cricket on a 15-pound test line on a Zebco reel he won at the end of the year drawing at Covington Street Elementary for their fifth-grade auction . He looks forward to having this bass mounted.

— Calvin McIntyre recently earned an Award of Excellence for June from the Safety & Health Committee at Cascades Tieeue Group in Wagram. He also won the award in April 2017 and was the runner-up for the Safety Employee of the Year Award in 2017. For the monthly award, McIntyre received a $50 gift card to Walmart, a certificate, a Nike shirt and reserved parking space for the month.

— Laurinburg students Sara Jenkins and Halea Baker, along with their clogging team from JM Studios, are one of eight U.S. teams currently preparing for a performance in the New Year’s Day Parade in London under the name of America’s Clogging All-Stars. The team will fly to England on Dec. 28 and, in addition to the parade on Jan. 1, they will perform in Trafalgar Square and Cadogan Hall on Dec. 30. The team will return home on Jan. 4.

— Elizabeth Mathis was recently announced as the new program outreach coordinator for Partners in Ministry. She is taking the place of Sue Anne Bartelsmeyer, who along with her husband is being reassigned to new location.

— Scotland County resident Kaleb McBride, 10, was chosen to represent the USA in an international kids football tournament in San Sebastián, Spain. The tournament was held June 28 through July 8. His 10U team made it to the quarterfinals for the Silver Bracket and lost 5-2 to a team from France.