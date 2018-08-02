Downtown Laurinburg to welcome Jim Quick and Coastline

LAURINBURG — The countdown to see Jim Quick and the Coastline band downtown is now at eight days.

The finale for Laurinburg After Five will see Laurinburg native Jim Quick and his band — consisting of Casey Meyer on guitar and vocals, Glen Tippett on saxophone, keys, and vocals, Cameron Dudley on drums and percussion, and Hugh Blanton on bass and vocals — on the stage for the final free concert of the summer.

The band itself has a cult following, with fans nicknamed “The Coastline Crazies,” from its hit songs like “Down South,” “Turn Me Over,” and “Callin’.” So far the band has released 11 albums and typically plays more than 250 shows per year.

Quick himself has been named entertainer of the year 16 times by Carolina Music Awards for his all-out performances and wisecracks, most recently in 2016.

While thousands of people have been known to come to the see Coastline at their almost yearly performance at Laurinburg After Five, Laurinburg-Scotland County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English looks for there to be at least 200 to 300 in attendance.

“Jim has a huge following no matter where he goes,” English said. “There are other smaller bands that are now singing Coastline songs.”

For the Aug. 10 performance, the event moves one last time from the James L. Morgan Complex to downtown Laurinburg, where it will be for the entire 2019 year. For the first time in Laurinburg After Five history, the event was moved to downtown to be a part of SpringFest back in April. The success leads to it being brought back to end the season but also moving downtown for the upcoming years.

“There was so much excitement with the first one being downtown, it’s all people have talked about,” English said.

New additions to the downtown event will include attractions for children — including a video game truck and the Hartsville bubble man. There will also be new food options, including a first for the event, kettle corn as well as Big T’s concession selling barbecue, hot dogs and hamburgers. Other food items include funnel cakes and Domino’s Pizza. There will also be alcoholic beverages such as beer and wine available for purchase.

One major difference between the event being downtown is there is no gate feel like there is at the Morgan Complex.

The event will close down Main Street from Church Street to Railroad Street. Those in attendance are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and their dancing shoes, but to leave pets and coolers at home.

A map of parking locations can be found on the Laurinburg After Five event Facebook page.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_JimQuick.jpg

By Katelin Gandee Staff reporter

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171