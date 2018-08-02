Summer reading winners announced

Courtesy photos The winner’s of the Scotland Memorial Libray’s Summer Reading Program drawings were announced Wednesday. The drawing was open to both children and adults, with winners of a Nook Glowlight 3 for each age group. The winners were 6-year-old Nathaniel Huckabee from Laurinburg and Jennifer Stone of Laurinburg. According to Youth Librarian Lynnette Butler, more than 200 children partipated in the reading for the 28-day program to meet reading goals.

