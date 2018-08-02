Dillon man charged with second-degree murder

LUMBERTON — On Wednesday, Marquand Jerome Newell, 35, of Dillon, S.C., was arrested by investigators of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree murder.

On May 9, deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded to 182 Piedmont Dr. in Rowland in reference to a cardiac arrest. When deputies arrived, they located Simone Sasha Hunt unresponsive.

“Investigators responded to the scene and learned from witnesses that Simone Hunt was provided heroin by Marquand Jerome Newell on May 9,” said Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey. “Shortly after being provided the heroin Simone Hunt died.”

Newell was charged with the death of Hunt after investigators say he intentionally distributed heroin to Hunt.

Newell was detained by investigators of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at Marion County Detention Center after he waived extradition. Newell was being released from the Marion County Detention Center after being held on bond for several drug violations charged by Marion County Sheriff’s Office on July 27.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted with the case.

Newell is confined in the Robeson County Detention Center with a secured bond of $500,000. He has been charged with one count of felon second-degree murder.

“When individuals overdose and die we are investigating further as to where the drugs originated and further investigation continues,” Sealey said.