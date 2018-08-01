United Way gears up for Day of Caring

File photos Close to 200 volunteers helped with everything from bagging meals to planting shrubs at last year’s Day of Caring event. File photos Close to 200 volunteers helped with everything from bagging meals to planting shrubs at last year’s Day of Caring event. File photos Close to 200 volunteers helped with everything from bagging meals to planting shrubs at last year’s Day of Caring event. File photos Close to 200 volunteers helped with everything from bagging meals to planting shrubs at last year’s Day of Caring event.

LAURINBURG — The event may be a month away but United Way of Scotland County is encouraging the community to get involved and prepared for the annual Day of Caring.

The annual event will be held Friday, Sept. 7, starting with a breakfast at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church. The event will then kick off with volunteers going throughout Scotland County to help with different projects.

For this year there are 12 agencies and 17 different projects the volunteers can help with.

Some projects include helping build a Habitat for Humanity home on Sweet Gum Circle, planting trees and shrubs in the city limits, relining a shuffleboard court, preparing food bags, sorting paperwork and more.

The projects can last an hour while larger projects could last up to six. There are also indoor and outdoor projects.

United Way Executive Director Coy Moody is hoping for a turnout like last year’s event, which attracted close to 200 volunteers.

“The event focuses on serving others while also building and bettering our community,” said Moody. “The day lets people see what needs are in the community and how to help.”

Moody explained that most of the organizations that are being helped are nonprofits with small staffs that rely on the community through volunteer work.

“The volunteering that they get helps them out tremendously,” Moody said. “We encourage people to come as a group or event alone to volunteer.”

The registration deadline is Aug. 31 to have the volunteers placed before the day of the event. Those who want to help but might not be able to volunteer can find a wish list of items on the United Way website for what the different organizations are looking for. The wish list items can be brought to the United Way office at 205 B Lauchwood Drive in Laurinburg or to the kickoff event.

Many of the items needed include basic cleaning supplies, pet food, office supplies and paper products.

Businesses and other organizations can partake as well by adopting an agency and raising money or collected a drive for the items on that particular agency’s wish list.

“It’s a great day even if they can’t volunteer we encourage everyone to come out to the breakfast,” Moody said. “We will be having our kickoff event so everyone will know what we have planned for the year but we’ll also have the chamber there giving out the Highlander Award.”

For information and to sign up go to https://www.uwscotco.org/doc or you can 910-276-6064.

